Manchester’s Unity Medical Center 1 of 7 hospitals to win outstanding patient experience award

Only seven facilities in the state of Tennessee have been recognized by Healthgrades for Outstanding Patient Experience Award – and Unity Medical Center in Manchester is one of them.
This is the third consecutive year for Unity to earn the honor from Healthgrades, which bases the award on patient experience surveys obtained from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Over the past few years, Unity Medical Center has transformed its facility to include multiple upgrades to the inside of the building, to its equipment, staff and facilities and to the exterior campus – investing hundreds of thousands of dollars to improved patient care in Manchester. Unity Medical Center can be found at 481 Interstate Drive in Manchester, along with its rural health clinic across the street at 482 Interstate Drive in Manchester. It operates a full 24-7 emergency room and added a 4-bed ICU in the past year.
Other facilities in Tennessee to be awarded outstanding patient experience include Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Horizon, Methodist Medical Center, CHI Memorial Hospital and Baptist Memorial Hospital.