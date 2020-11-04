Manchester’s annual Trees of Christmas to open on Nov. 30

The annual Trees of Christmas 2020 will be presented by the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department. The Dig N Dream Garden Club has passed the torch to the parks and recreation department after 44 years heading up the event.
The theme for this year’s event is “Childhood Dreams of Christmas”. The Trees of Christmas will be held as scheduled, November 30-December 6th at the Ada Wright Center in Fred Deadman Park. This will be the 45th year for the event.
The Grand Opening of the 2020 Trees of Christmas, Monday, November the 30th at Noon. The Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce will be there for a ribbon cutting; as well as Manchester City Mayor Marilyn Howard, Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell, Manchester City Vice Mayor Mark Messick, Sheriff Chad Partin and others.