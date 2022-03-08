Manchester woman charged with child, animal abuse after ‘deplorable’ living conditions found

A Manchester woman is behind bars and facing multiple charges that include abuse of children, animals and a vulnerable adult.
Grundy County Sheriff’s Department states that Sara Ann Montgomery, age 43, of Manchester, was arrested after she allegedly abandoned a 21-year old man with “physical and mental vulnerabilities.”
Deputies were called to the Palmer library where the man had allegedly been dropped.
Deputies then visited the home where Montgomery had been renting and found what they describe to be deplorable living conditions with neglected and abused animals.
Further investigation found that Montgomery also had three other children living in these conditions.
She has been charged with three counts of child abuse neglect, abuse of a vulnerable adult and 16 counts of animal cruelty.
The children have been put into protective custody. The animals have been taken for treatment and rehoming.