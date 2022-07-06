Manchester water department to perform semi-annual flushing over next two weeks; drop in water pressure possible

In an effort to improve quality of water in the distribution system, the Manchester Water and Sewer Department has announced it will be performing its semi-annual cannon flushing of fire hydrants.
System-wide flushing will take place Monday through Friday during the weeks of July 11 and July 18 during the hours of midnight to 5:30 a.m.
During this event, water customers may experience low pressure and discoloration of water. Water customers are advised not to wash clothes during this period of time.
The Manchester Water Department regrets any inconvenience that may result from the flushing procedure.
This effort is being made in order to maintain and improve the quality of water in the system. For emergencies during this time, call 931-723-8662.