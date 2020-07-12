Manchester VFW wins coveted awards

The Manchester, Tennessee Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10904 has again been awarded both AllState and the coveted All-American Post titles. They were awarded All-American Post for the second year in a row; and All-State Post for the third year in a row.
The VFW All-American Award goes to top posts globally and recognizes posts achieving the most for veterans, their families and the communities they serve. They are considered the best of the best.
Competing against 646 posts of similar size, a post must be in the top 25. Only 5 of the 91 VFW posts in Tennessee received the title. Scoring is based on a variety of criteria: including new membership enrollments, community involvement and service to local veterans. VFW Manchester finished in 12th place, putting them in the top half of award recipients.
VFW Post Commander, retired Navy Chief Kim King, said, “I’m proud and honored to work with veterans, and their families, who continue to serve our country and our community in a variety of ways. I feel truly blessed to be a part of an organization that provides so much, is 100% voluntary and achieves so much.”
