Manchester VFW shows appreciation for local police department

Members of the Manchester, Tennessee Veterans of Foreign Wars All-American
Post 10904 Auxiliary demonstrated the Post’s support for local law enforcement
professionals Friday, July 17. VFW Auxiliary members pooled their money
together to buy and deliver five dozen donuts to the Manchester Police
Department.
The VFW Auxiliary gave the Department a sign and included a memo to Chief of
Police Mark Yother. The memo read: “Your Mission Statement, in part. ‘is to
make our city a place where all people can live, work, and visit safely
without fear.’ Our proclamation is simple: MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!”
Pictured are, L-R: Auxiliary members Betty Hamry, Mary Marshall and Amy Carter
.