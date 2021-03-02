Manchester VFW schedules Vietnam-Era Veterans events

The Manchester VFW post 10904 has announced it has scheduled Vietnam-Era Veterans Honors events for May 13 and 15.
On May 13 at 6 p.m. there will be a veterans and family honors dinner at 6 p.m. at the Coffee County Veterans Building at 130 Shelton Rd. in Manchester. This is a free event with special guest speaker Captain William Robinson with the US Air Force. You need to register for this event by contacting Kimberly King at 251-554-8836 or by emailing flygal46@yahoo.com. This is limited to the first 100 registrants.
On May 15 at the Coffee County Fairgounds will be a Vietnam-Era Veterans Honors day and Fair. This event will include food vendors and entertainment. This event is open to the public with free entry and free parking. Learn more at www.vfwpost10904.com