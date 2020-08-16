Manchester VFW gives out awards

The Manchester, Tennessee Veterans of Foreign Wars All-American Post 10904
presented twenty awards, both to members and supporters in our community,
for their dedication to local veterans and their families.
Notable recipients include Lisa Mullins, Shelia Pack and Kyra Hill of the
Altamont Post Office, who accepted a special Military Support Appreciation
award on the post office’s behalf for their overwhelming support for area
veterans and their families.
Resa Smith, student at Coffee County Central High School, received 1st Place
in the VFW Auxiliary Patriotic Art Awards for her two paintings of veterans.
She was accompanied by her teacher, Mary Vacek, who shared that her father
had been in the military and wished he could have been a member of a group
like Manchester VFW. She said she thinks he would have loved it.
Virginia Hooker received the VFW Post Auxiliary Achievement Award for her
tireless volunteer work with the Auxiliary. Fred Kasper received the VFW
Post Award of Commendation for his vast volunteer work with the Post and
local community.
In the photo below, pictured from left to right are Manchester VFW Post 10904 Commander Kim King; Altamont Post Office staff Kyra Hill, Shelia Pack and Lisa Mullins; and VFW Tennessee State Past Commander Mike Rhew.