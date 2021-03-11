Manchester VFW breakfast to resume this month

The Manchester, Tennessee Veterans of Foreign Wars All-American Post 10904
is pleased to announce that the VFW Breakfast, a long-time community
favorite, is resuming beginning this month from 7 AM – 9:30 AM. Past
attendees will attest that it’s well worth the early wake-up.
The VFW Breakfast will return safely and confidently on March 27th, and will
again serve our community a hearty all-you-can-eat breakfast for only $6.50
per person, although donations above that amount are always welcome. The VFW
Breakfast, traditionally held the last Saturday of each month, was suspended
a year ago due to the pandemic. VFW is proudly starting it back up again,
better than ever.
As the Post’s main fundraiser, the VFW Breakfast has special relevance
because revenues allow the Post to carry out its mission of helping veterans
and their families. Without these critical funds, VFW has been hard-pressed
to complete its mission at full capability. Now, necessary funds will be
available.
Additionally, Humana Health Care has partnered with VFW Post 10904 to pay
all food costs – meaning even more funds will be available to help area
veterans.
VFW Post Commander, retired Navy Chief Kim King, said, “Please know that
nearly every member of the Post has had a vaccine to date. We will do all
we can to provide a safe, clean breakfast event.”
For more information and to stay current on the latest local VFW news, visit
our website at www.vfwpost10904.com