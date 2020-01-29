Manchester-Tullahoma micropolitan area jumps 14 spots, now top 40 in country

The Tullahoma – Manchester micropolitan statistical area has made a significant jump in the latest economic ratkings. This area now ranks 37th out of 542 micropolitan areas in the US
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has finalized a new rule, saying it clarifies which types of waterways are protected under the Clean Water Act and which are not. This affects some Tennessee waterways
Tullahoma has two new police officers. And Motlow has been reaffirmed accreditation by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs.
According to a recent report, the Tullahoma-Manchester Micropolitan Statistical Area has made a significant jump in the latest economic ratings, putting the area into one of the strongest positions in Tennessee and in the entire United States.
The annual report is prepared by POLICOM Corporation, an independent economics research firm based in Palm City, Florida, which specializes in analyzing local and state economies and economic development. The index takes into account the condition of the economy from the viewpoint of its impact upon the standard of living of the people who live and work in the area.
This area jumped 14 positions in the latest ranking to be rated Number 37 out of 542 Micropolitan Areas in the U.S. The area was rated number 51 last year and has been on a continual ratings increase since 2011 when it was rated 148. In Tennessee, only Cookeville was rated higher coming in at Number 34 in the country.
Each year since 1997, POLICOM has ranked the U.S. Metropolitan and Micropolitan Areas for their long-term tendency to consistently grow in both size and quality. POLICOM analyzes local economies, determines if they are growing or declining, identifies what is causing this to happen, and offers ideas and solutions to improve the local economy.
United States Micropolitan Statistical Areas (MicSA), as defined by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB), are labor market areas in the United States centered on an urban cluster (urban area) with a population of at least 10,000 but fewer than 50,000 people.
The micropolitan area designation was created in 2003. Like the better-known Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA), a micropolitan area is a geographic entity used for statistical purposes based on counties and county equivalents.
Policom also provides the same rankings for metropolitan areas across the nation, with the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin area ranked number one. Seattle ranks #2.
Complete rankings and methodology can be found here.