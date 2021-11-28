Manchester Parks and Recreation Department presents 2021 Trees of Christmas – themed “Christmas Through the Years.” This event will return this year for its 45th Anniversary. The display will run Monday, November 29 – Sunday, December 5. The display will be open Monday from 12-6pm, Tuesday through Friday from 9am-1pm and 3-6pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12 noon – 5pm.
The Christmas Tree is one of the world’s most beautiful and expressive holiday themes. View decorated trees at this delightful holiday event. The theme “Christmas Through the Years” lends itself for one to imagine how Christmas was (or will be) celebrated in another time. The event is free and will be held at the Ada Wright Center located at 328 N. Woodland St., Manchester, TN. All are welcome to partake in this wonderful family-oriented display.
For more information you may contact the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department at 931-728-0273 or email Claire Jolley, cjolley@cityofmanchestertn.com or Becki Johnson, bjohnson@cityofmanchestertn.com.
Manchester Trees of Christmas returns this week for 45th anniversary
