Manchester Trees of Christmas opens on Monday

The 45th annual Trees of Christmas Display at the Ada Wright Center opens on Monday, Nov. 30 and runs through Dec. 6.
Presented by the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department, this year’s tour will feature over 30 Christmas trees depicting dreams that delight children at Christmas time.
The Ada Wright Center is located at 328 North Woodland St. in Manchester – at the entrance to Fred Deadman Park.
Admission is free of charge. Hours for Trees of Christmas are as follows:
Monday, Nov. 30: Noon – 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 1 through Friday, Dec. 4: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 5: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 6: Noon to 5 p.m.
(Pictured above, one of the 30+ trees that will be at this year’s Trees of Christmas display. This tree presented by Thunder Radio).