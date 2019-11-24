Manchester Trees of Christmas is next week

Now is a good time to start planning your visit to the annual Trees of Christmas display in Manchester. The display, presented by the Dig N Dream Garden Club, begins next week and runs Dec. 2 through Dec. 8 and it is free to the public. This year’s theme for the trees is “color.”
If you want to attend, hours are noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3 through Saturday, Dec. 7, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. If you would like to schedule for a large group or a school tour, contact Judy Skelton at 931-728-4127. This is the 40th year for the Trees of Christmas. It is held at the Ada Wright Center at Fred Deadman Park off of N. Woodland St. in Manchester.
