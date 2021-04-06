Manchester to stop leaf vacuum service this for the summer

Manchester Street Department has announced that it will discontinue leaf vacuum service on April 23.
The leaf vacuum service will resume again in the fall, near the end of October.
Leaves put out for disposal after April 23 must be placed in paper recyclable bags that can be obtained at local retail stores. Grass clippings should be placed in these bags year around. All leaves and grass must be recycled according to state and federal regulations.
All leaves placed out to be vacuumed must be free of any sticks, rocks, limbs or other debris that could harm the equipment. Anyone with questions should call 931-728-6903.