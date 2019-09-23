Manchester to pursue $1M grant for sidewalks; public meeting Friday

The codes department with the city of Manchester is applying for a $1,000,000 multimodal access grant that, if approved, would mean expanded sidewalks for Manchester.
The city is looking to possibly use the grant funding to install new sidewalks; crosswalks and curb ramps on both sides of U.S. Hwy 41 from where the sidewalk ends near the post office to Burger St.; install a missing segment of sidewalk just south of Old Stone Fort Park entrance; install bike lanes along both sides of the highway for the entire length of Hwy 41 in the city limits and repair existing sidewalks, crosswalks and curb ramps along Hwy 41 to be ADA compliant.
There will be a public workshop for you to express your opinion on this project at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at Manchester City Hall. That is located at 200 W. Fort St. If you have questions, contact Jamie Sain at 931-723-1464.