Manchester to open dog park, tennis courts

Manchester Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday that it is reopening the tennis courts at Fred Deadman Park and the Bark-aroo Dog Park. The facilities opened on Wednesday.
This is part of phase 1 of reopening facilities and will “depend on citizens following the social distancing requirements.” The parks department warned that facilities will close if restrictions are not maintained.
Below are guidelines for each facility:
Tennis Courts
1. Maintain 6ft Social Distancing
2. Recommend wearing face coverings entering and leaving the courts.
3. No lights are available during this Phase 1 reopening.
4. Only tennis players are allowed on the courts. No spectators or family members.
5. Maximum players per court are four.
6. Restrict games to one hour to allow for more access for others to play.
7. No congregation around parking areas.
8. No restrooms are available.
Bark-aroo Dog Park
1. Maintain 6 ft Social Distancing
2. Recommend wearing face coverings while using the park.
3. Play features are for the dogs and they are not sanitized.
4. No restrooms are available.
5. No congregation around parking areas.
6. THE PARK WILL BE OPEN FROM 7:00AM-7:00PM DAILY
7. Maximum people within the dog park areas is 10.
8. People are responsible for cleaning up after their dog and disposing of waste.
