Manchester to hold ADA workshop

The City of Manchester has developed a draft Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan. This transition plan will include an ADA compliance review and transition plan of the city programs, services, activities, public buildings, parks and pedestrian facilities within the public right of ways.
There will be a public workshop at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Manchester City Hall – interested persons, including individuals with disabilities or organizations representing individuals, are requested to participate in the development of Manchester’s ADA transition plan. The workshop will be an open discussion. ADA accessibility for persons with disabilities requiring special assistance, please contact Jamie Sain at 931-723-1464. Manchester City Hall is located at 200 W. Fort St.