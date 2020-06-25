Manchester to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks next week

We are a week away from the City of Manchester’s annual Independence Day celebration.
Although COVID-19 has forced this year’s celebration to look a little different with no live music or entertainment at Rotary Park, the city will still be shooting fireworks on Saturday, July 4, beginning at 9 p.m. Fireworks will be launched from the Manchester Recreation Center grounds.
With other cities in the area cancelling or postponing their shows, Manchester’s show will go on and citizens and visitors from other areas are encouraged to find a suitable viewing area and remain socially distanced. Wherever you choose to watch from – whether it be in a park, in your car or a random parking lot, you will be able to hear synchronized, patriotic music to the fireworks on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM and 1320 AM. Radio programming will begin at approximately 8:53 p.m. on July 4, with fireworks to begin at 9 p.m.