Manchester taking applications to fill vacant alderman seat

With the recent appointment of Marilyn Howard to Mayor of Manchester, the city is now needing to fill the alderman seat that was vacated by Howard.
Howard, who was elected alderman in 2018, was appointed Manchester Mayor Monday, Oct. 19 by a unanimous vote of the city board to take over for Lonnie Norman, who passed away Oct. 12. Howard will serve as mayor until the next regular city election, which is August of 2022.
The alderman seat vacated by Howard also expires in August of 2022, meaning whoever is appointed to this seat will serve until that date.
The seat will be filled by a majority vote of remaining members of the board of Mayor and Aldermen.
To be eligible for consideration for the open alderman seat, this person must be a registered voter of the city of Manchester, be a citizen of the State of Tennessee and a resident of the City of Manchester for one year and must be 18 years old. No person shall be eligible who has been convicted of malfeasance in office, bribery or other corrupt practice or crime.
Anyone meeting these requirements who would like to be considered should fill out an Alderman Appointment form. The deadline for a returned form is Friday, Oct. 30. You can pick up forms at the Manchester city hall at 200 W. Fort St. in Manchester. The form is also below: