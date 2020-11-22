Manchester seeking volunteer for tourism commission

The City of Manchester is looking for a volunteer to fill an open seat on the Manchester Tourism and Community Development Commission.
This term will run through Sept. of 2021. Anyone seeking appointment must be a resident or a property owner of the City of Manchester.
This commission generally meets on the fourth Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Manchester City Hall. Deadline to return applications is Nov. 30 and the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen will confirm an appointment on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Return applications to Manchester City Hall at 200 W. Fort St.