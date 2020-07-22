Manchester schools roll out plans for staggered Aug. 3 orientation

Manchester City Schools announced plans for a staggered orientation on Aug. 3, with parents and students coming at different times based on last names, and a later time for parents choosing virtual learning.
In order to accommodate the needs of our families and to limit the number of adults entering the buildings, Manchester City Schools will operate on a modified schedule August 3, 2020. Registration will be held on a staggered schedule, with traditional students (attending in person) registering in the morning and virtual students (attending online) registering in the afternoon.
Traditional Registration – College Street and Westwood Elementary are asking families and students to come at staggered times by last name.
student last name beginning with
8:00 – 9:00 a.m. A-G
9:00 – 10:00 a.m. H-P
10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Q-Z
MCS Virtual Learning
1:00 p.m. – virtual learning informational meeting (parent must attend)
Traditional Registration – Westwood Middle School is asking students to come at staggered times by grade level.
student grade level
6th grade 8:00 – 8:45 a.m.
7th grade 9:00 – 9:45 a.m.
8th grade 10:00 -10:45 a.m.
MCS Virtual Learning
1:00 p.m. – virtual learning informational meeting (parent must attend)
More information will be available through individual school websites or you may call the school with questions.
Families who are choosing to enroll in MCS Virtual Learning will be required to attend the registration meeting on August 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the school their child will attend. In order to register for virtual learning, the parent of the child attending virtually MUST attend the registration meeting and complete the application process.
MCS Virtual Learning will take place during the school day Monday – Friday and students must be present online each day. MCS will provide Chromebooks for students but families will be responsible for internet access.
Parents may attend the informational meeting before making a final decision on the traditional or virtual instructional option.
Social distancing will be observed during the registration meeting