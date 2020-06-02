Manchester Schools planning for multiple scenarios to start next school year

Manchester City Schools issued a statement Tuesday addressing the up coming school year. The statement says that the school system hopes to begin the school year on time, but the system is focusing on different areas to address learning if there are delays.
There has been an academic task force set up to focus on traditional and remote and distance learning. There is also a social and emotional task force that is set up to develop plans to create a system of support for students, families and staff.
There is also a learning check-ups task force that is tasked with examining what district wide diagnostic assessments and interventions will look like for the 2020-2021 school year.
See full description for each group below:
Academic Task Force – Traditional and Remote/Distance Learning – The group is focusing on three main areas impacting instructional practices. The first area is accountability. In this process, we are working to determine how learning will be assessed and how student attendance will be gathered. Communication is the second area. We will expand communication platforms to ensure teachers, parents, students, and community stay informed about potential changes, instruction, and relevant information. Lastly, our focus will be on the structure of what school will look like in 2020-2021. Our plans will be influenced by guidance from state and federal guidelines.
Social and Emotional Care Task Force – This group is developing plans to create a system of support for our students, families, and staff as we return from these uncertain times. Returning to school will affect everyone differently. As a district, we will be prepared to address the needs of all individuals. It will be a time of celebration as well as apprehension. The first weeks of the 2020-2021 school year will be critical to the success of our stakeholders.
Learning Check-Ups Task Force – This group is examining what district wide diagnostic assessments and interventions will look like for the 2020-2021 school year. The assessment process will be consistent across the district. Teachers will assess learning to determine gaps that may exist; however, the district will not conduct assessments until a sense of normalcy is gained. Ongoing assessment throughout the school year will continue regularly. The Tennessee Department of Education is looking at an assessment piece that may be utilized at some point.
As information is given from state and federal officials, we will communicate specific plans and procedures for our families. Once procedures are outlined by the state, we will survey our families to see how we can best meet the needs of our students.
