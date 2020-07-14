Manchester City Schools survey now available for parents to determine in school or online learning

The Manchester City School District is working with families to prepare for the start of the 2020 – 2021 school year. Schools will open on August 3, 2020 and students will be allowed to attend on a traditional schedule or choose an online option. The Back to School Overview, Reopening Plan / Family Information, and a survey to allow families to notify the school of their intent is available under the “Community” tab on the district website, or click here.
The school system has a set of “guiding principles” to make decisions amid the pandemic. They are below:
DISTRICT GUIDING PRINCIPLES:
• Protect the health and safety of students, staff, and the community
• Ensure the social, emotional, and mental health of our students and employees
• Utilize lessons learned during the spring of 2020 to guide planning
• Thoughtfully prepare for future decisions from local health departments, state, and federal officials regarding the nature of schooling for the coming year due to the unknown impact of COVID-19 (traditional classroom, social distancing, blended learning, digital learning, etc.)
• Communicate with all stakeholders
• Provide support to build capacity for digital learning
• Seek guidance from a broad range of experts and professionals as we make decisions
The Manchester City Schools are planning for students to return and more information will be available as we move closer to the start date.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and ask for patience and understanding as we work through the coming weeks as a community.