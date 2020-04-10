Manchester Schools offering Chromebook checkout for students to work from home

Manchester City Schools will have Chromebooks available for check out for students grade 3-5 who need a device for instructional use at home. Check out will be Monday, April 13, 2020 at College Street Elementary and Westwood Elementary from 9 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. or by appointment with the school principal. There will be a limit of one device per family while supplies last. A parent/guardian must be present, provide a working phone number, and sign for the device at the time of check out.
College Street students will check out devices at the front entrance of the school. Parents/ Guardians will be provided with a Chromebook and charger. A spreadsheet will be provided to record the Chromebook gold tag number, teacher’s name, phone number, and parent/guardian signature.
Westwood Elementary students will check out devices at the ESP entrance on the backside of the building. Turn right from Oakdale into the circular drive. We will have signs at the road indicating the turn in location. A spreadsheet will be provided to record the Chromebook gold tag number, teacher’s name, phone number, and parent/ guardian signature.
Devices will be returned May 15th, 2020 at the school it was checked out from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Westwood Middle School is a 1/1 school and every student in grades 6 – 8 have Chromebooks for use at home.