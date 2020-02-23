Manchester schools enter contract for $4M expansion at College St.

Manchester’s Board of Education has entered into a contract with Lashlee-Rich, Inc to oversee a $4.1 million expansion project at College Street Elementary School.
The project is being operated as an at-risk contract, meaning that any project overruns will be covered by the contractor. If the total project is less than the amount of $4.1 million, the district and the city benefit from the savings.
The project means the addition of four classrooms to the school and a new kitchen. The existing kitchen and the cafeteria will be remodeled to flow together and expand seating.
“The school has just outgrown that cafeteria area and with the growth we are experiencing, four classrooms are very much needed,” said Dr. Joey Vaughn, director of schools.
Vaughn said he hopes to break ground this spring.