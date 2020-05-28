Manchester schools applying to extend its after schools LEAPS program

The Manchester City School District is presently completing a grant renewal for the Lottery for Education Afterschool’s Program or LEAPS. In November 2002, Tennesseans voted to create a state lottery. The General Assembly established that profits from the lottery go toward specific educational programs: college scholarships, early childhood programs and afterschool programs.
As provided under TCA 49-6-702, 100 percent of monies constituting an unclaimed prize shall be deposited into an afterschool account for the purpose of administering a system of competitive grants and technical assistance for eligible organizations providing afterschool educational programs within Tennessee.
The Tennessee Department of Education’s Office of Extended Learning administers funding for LEAPs with the goal of enhancing academic opportunities for students. Grants are awarded for multiyear contracts by a panel of independent readers who score them using a detailed rubric. The present grant will conclude in June of 2020.
Manchester City Schools has been a recipient of this grant for the past 6 years. This after school program operates at College Street Elementary and Westwood Elementary Monday through Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. when school is in session.
Students receive a healthy snack, physical activity, academic and homework assistance, additional help for students with a deficiency in skills and standards, and many enrichment activities. The electives range from STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) arts and crafts, additional physical education activities, and drama. The program has been very successful over the past 6 years. The Manchester City Schools district plans to expand the new grant by increasing the number of students served at both sites. If approved, the number of students served could grow to 600.
The grant is due by June 19, 2020. Awards will be announced sometime in August of 2020. For more information about this program or review the grant application, please contact the Manchester City School’s office