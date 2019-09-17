Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

MANCHESTER SCHOOL BOARD MEETING NOTICE | OCT 14, 2019

Manchester Board of Education
Regular Board Meeting
October 14, 2019 – 5:00 PM
Administration Building

MEETING AGENDA
1. Meeting Called to Order
1.1 Recognition of Visitors
1.2 Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
1.3 Intent to Address the School Board
2. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS
2.1 Approval of September 17, 2019 Minutes
2.2 Additions/Deletions and Acceptance of Agenda
2.3 Approval of Textbook Selecting Committee
2.4 Staff Incentives
3. BOARD/DIRECTOR DISCUSSION
3.1 Approval of Data Based Intervention by Design
4. COMMUNICATION FROM DISTRICT STAFF
4.1 MEA
4.2 Finance
4.3 Administrators/Directors
 Maintenance/Facilities
 Technology/Safety
 Nutrition/Student Services
 Attendance/Testing
 Instruction/Federal Programs
 Exceptional Education
 Director of Schools
5. PERSONNEL ANNOUNCEMENTS
6. FUTURE MEETING (S)
November 11 School Board meeting at 5:00 p.m. at the Admin. Bldg.
Dates of Interest
October 31 Abbreviated Day (students dismissed at 12:30 p.m.)
7. ADJOURNMENT