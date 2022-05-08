Manchester School Board agenda for Monday, May 9

Manchester City Schools Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, May 9 at College Street Elementary school. The public is invited and welcome to attend. The agenda is below:
MEETING AGENDA
1. MEETING CALLED TO ORDER
1.1 Recognition of Visitors
1.2 Invocation/Pledge of Allegiance
1.3 Intent to Address the Board
2. CONSENT ITEMS
2.1 Approval of Minutes of April 11, 2022
2.2 Additions/Deletions and Acceptance of Agenda
2.3 Memorandum of Understanding between Centerstone Community Mental Health Centers, Inc. and Manchester City Schools
2.4 Memorandum of Agreement between WCI Management
3. HONORS AND RECOGNITIONS
3.1 WMS Girls Basketball Team
3.2 Eligibility and Granting Tenure
4. BOARD/DIRECTOR DISCUSSION
4.1 Rescheduling June 13th School Board Meeting
5. COMMUNICATION TO THE BOARD
5.1 Finance Report
5.2 Administrators, Directors and Principals Report
5.3 WMS’ Buildout Project Report
5.4 Director of Schools Report
6. PERSONNEL ANNOUNCEMENTS
6.1 Resignations
6.2 Long-term Leave
6.3 After School Journey Program
7. FUTURE MEETING
The next Regular Rescheduled Board meeting TBA after Board approval. 8. ADJOURNMENT