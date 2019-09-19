Manchester Rotary delivers dictionaries to all county, city third graders

September is Basic Education & Literacy Month for Rotary International. A longstanding project, in memory of Rotarian Jerry Bartlett, Manchester Rotary Club delivers dictionaries to all third grade students in Manchester City and Coffee County Schools each year. This year’s deliveries were made last week.
“The Dictionary Project’s goal is to assist all students in becoming good writers, active readers, creative thinkers, and resourceful learners by providing them with their own personal dictionary,” said Taylor Rayfield, President of Manchester Rotary Club.
Manchester Rotary is a vibrant, active club supporting its community since 1935. For more information about this project or how to join Manchester Rotary Club, contact Taylor Rayfield, President, rayfieldt@k12coffee.net.