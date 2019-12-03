Manchester Rotary Christmas Concert is set for Dec. 6, 7

Manchester Rotary Club, in partnership with Trinity Baptist Church, invite you and your family to hear a talented performance at its annual Community Christmas Concert Directed by Reverend Dana Brooks.
“We are pleased to continue a strong tradition during the holiday season and hope your hearts will be filled with the true meaning of Christmas from our talented community choir,” said Taylor Rayfield, President of Manchester Rotary Club.
This year’s Community Christmas Concert will be held on Friday, December 6th and Saturday, December 7th, 7 PM, at Trinity Baptist Church in Manchester. Guests are encouraged to bring canned food items that will be donated to The StoreHouse Food Pantry for those in need during this holiday season.
“On behalf of Manchester Rotary Club, we wish to extend our sincerest gratitude to Revered Dana Brooks for directing a talented group; Dr. Ken Kimble, Rotarian, who leads the charge as Program Chair to ensure the Christmas Concert is successful; Trinity Baptist Church for being a gracious host; Sherrill Pest Control for being a presenting sponsor; and the many volunteers who stand ready to sing the hymns of Christmas,” Rayfield added.
Manchester Rotary Club, established in 1935, has been a pillar of the Manchester community through various philanthropic efforts.