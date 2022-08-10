Manchester releases job description for police chief position

Thunder Radio news reported last week that Manchester Police Chief Mark Yother intends to retire at the end of the month.
Now the City of Manchester has released a job description posting for the position with the guidance of Municipal Technical Advisory Service. The official job description is below:
The City of Manchester, Tennessee is seeking a new Police Chief. Manchester is only one hour from the
Nashville International Airport. It offers a great quality of life for its community of 12,212 residents and a
city school system. Is has five exits along Interstate 24 and many great restaurants for its community. It
is also home to the popular four-day festival called Bonnaroo.
The Manchester Police Department is made up of 35 sworn officers and 9 non-sworn staff members.
The Police Chief oversees an annual budget of $3. 2 million and functions under the administrative
direction of the Mayor.
The chosen candidate will hold a high school degree, with a preferred bachelor’s degree in Criminal
Justice or a related area with at least ten years of experience in law enforcement and preferably two
years of supervisory and command experience. The City of Manchester is looking for qualified
candidates who have continued their educational training with an emphasis on leadership. Salary is
$72,828 and is non-negotiable. The city offers an excellent health and retirement benefits package.
Interested applicants must submit a resume, cover letter, and professional references by email to
Armintha.Loveday@tennessee.edu Resumes will be accepted until September 5, 2022. All inquiries are
to be directed to armintha.loveday@tennessee.edu. Applications are subject to public disclosure.
EOE/TN Drug Free Workplace.
The hiring of a police chief will be the first big agenda item for the newly elected Board of Mayor and Aldermen, which features 3 new faces out of 6 aldermen positions. Yother leaves after 10 years as chief.