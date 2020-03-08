Manchester Recreation department to add playground for ages 13 and up at Riverview location

Manchester Parks and Recreation will soon begin installation of a new playground near the old Riverview School.
The new playground, which is designed for children 13 and older, is described by parks director Bonnie Gamble as “more of an obstacle course/American Ninja type of area.”
Gamble cited the need for a play area for older youth, who get bored with playground equipment for smaller children, which leads to that equipment not being used properly.
The cost of the project is $200,902, which is fully funded by a Diabetes Initiative Grant from the Tennessee Department of Health and will not use any local tax dollars. The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the contract with Recreational Concepts LLC for purchase and installation of the equipment at last week’s regularly scheduled board meeting.
The playground will also include artificial turf grass beneath the equipment. Gamble said installation date is currently set for late June.
Gamble said the project is the first step of developing the area near Riverview as a neighborhood park. The city received $450,000 in grant money that must be spent over three years.
(Below is a rendering of the equipment to be installed at Riverview school)