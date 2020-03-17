Manchester Recreation Center to remain closed through March 31

The Manchester Parks and Recreation Department announced Tuesday that the recreation center will remain closed through at least March 31.
“The Manchester Parks and Recreation Department is working to comply with both President Trump’s and Governor Lee’s recommendations and policies during the COVID-19 outbreak.”
A determination will be made on March 30 as to future dates. Anyone with questions can still contact the complex at 931-728-0273 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m Monday through Friday with questions.
For those with memberships, the center will extend expiration dates of all membership passes for the time the center is closed. Be sure to follow the center on Facebook for updates.
