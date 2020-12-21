Manchester Recreation Center makes several changes after governor executive order

Manchester Parks and Recreation Department has issue new guidelines for use of its facility following Governor Bill Lee’s executive order 70.

Changes include:
*The recreation complex will only be open to guests with memberships.
*No public swim will be available.
*The lap and therapy pools will be restricted to 10 guests each, including fitness classes.
*No private pool party reservations until after Jan. 19.
*Fitness classes are restricted to no more than 10 people.
*Wellness room, indoor track, Gym A, Gym B, spin room, aerobics room and youth wellness / casual care nursery are restricted to no more than 10 people at one time.
*No more than one hour in an area.
*No new reservations for Ada Wright Center until Jan. 19.
*Dusty Elam youth basketball practices and games postponed until Jan. 19.

 