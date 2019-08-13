Manchester Recreation Center has after school bike club, children’s program

The Manchester Recreation Department has a couple of after school programs to let your kids know about. First is the “Mud, Sweat and Gears” mountain bike club. This is after school from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays and is designed for grades 5-8. Participants are provided bicycles and take group rides at different areas. The program starts on August 20th.
Also starting is the Children’s After School Program. This is a very expansive program for grades k-8 and is from 3:05 to 6 p.m. every school day. The cost of this program is $40 per child and the activities include sports, indoor and outdoor games, group activities, swimming on Friday’s, the teaching kitchen, homework help and snacks will be provided. The rec center even offers pickup from city schools – College Street Elementary, Westwood Elementary and Westwood Middle School to transport to the rec center. County school students are also eligible to enroll, but no pickup is available from those schools. For more information about either of these programs, call the rec center at 931-728-0273.