Manchester Recreation Center asks public to take mask request seriously when using facility

The Manchester Parks and Recreation Department issued a plea to the public Tuesday to please continue using masks when using the facility.
Some communities are closing and altering their recreation facilities due to COVID-19, a move Manchester Parks and Recreation hopes to not make.
“We do not want to have to stop classes, close gyms and limit numbers again,” the department said. “Please help us stay open by wearing a mask when entering the recreation complex, walking to your class, gym or workout and in the restrooms.”
Contrary to posts made by other media outlets in the area, the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department remains open at this time. You can visit the recreation center at 557 N. Woodland St. in Manchester.