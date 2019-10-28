Manchester receives 2 inches of rain over weekend

While the Manchester area did not catch the brunt of rainfall that plowed through Tennessee over the weekend, our area did receive notable rainfall amounts, especially considering the dry conditions leading up to the weekend.
According to TVA rain gauges, Manchester picked up 1.75 inches of rainfall Friday and another .3 inches on Saturday, giving us a little over 2 inches for the two days. Combined with the 1.1 inches of rain that fell Monday (Oct. 21), the past week accounted for 3.2 inches of the month's total of 4.53. Rain chances do creep back into the forecast later this week.