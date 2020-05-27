Manchester Rec Center to reopen nursery; skate park reopens

The Manchester Parks and Recreation Department continues to slowly open more aspects of the center as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning on Monday, June 1, the casual care nursery will open again with modifications. There will be a two-hour daily limit and no more than 10 children will be allowed in the youth wellness room at a time. There will also be a non contact thermometer for temperature checks prior to entering the building. Only children with a family membership pass will be able to use the nursery and wellness room.
Also, the center’s racquetball courts opened on Wednesday and are available by reservation for members only. The skatepark at Fred Deadman Park also reopened on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.. The department encourages social distancing in the park. For more information, call 931-728-0273.
Don't miss community information!
Get community news, sports, obituaries, community calendar happenings and other information that you care about delivered to your email address every morning FOR FREE! Sign up for the Thunder Radio newsletter!