Manchester Rec Center to partially re-open Monday after storm damage; weight room to remain closed

Manchester Recreation Center will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, April 18 after storms damaged the facility last week.
However, there will be limitations inside the building.
The upstairs fitness center that houses the weights and cardio machines will continue to e closed until further notice. All land and water aerobics will be held at their normally scheduled time and the upstairs walking track will be open.
The complex received substantial roof damage during Wednesday night’s storms (April 13, 2022).
According to Parks and Recreation Director AJ Fox, the wind peeled back a portion of the roof and scattered insulation, metal flashing, gutters and other materials across the property. The complex was closed Thursday, April 14 through Sunday, April 17th to assess and begin repairing damage.
Fox added that there is water damage in the upstairs wellness room.
“The corner of the roof by the indoor pool on the backside of the building … it started there and peeled it back like a bedsheet,” explained Fox.
The Manchester Recreation Complex is located at 557 N. Woodland St.
National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Coffee County at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday (April 13). NWS also reported straight line wind speeds in Coffee County of 60 miles per hour. Multiple reports have come in of downed trees and limbs across the area.
Snap Fitness in Manchester has announced it is waving enrollment fees for members of the recreation center for this upcoming week – they are also offering month-to-month no contract rates for members who need somewhere to workout while damage is being repaired.