Manchester Rec Center to host Sensory Sensitive Friday

The Manchester Recreation Complex will host their second Sensory Sensitive Friday this Friday night from 5:15 to 7:15. This will take place in their outdoor pool. Admission is free for those with special needs, courtesy of a friend of the Rec Center.
The Rec Center will turn off the noise-making water features, and the lifeguards will not use whistles to communicate with the guests.
If you can’t make it this Friday, they will hold another Sensory Sensitive Friday on August the 27th from 5:15 to 7:15.