Manchester Rec Center to cancel classes, postpone underwater egg hunt; center remains open

Following advice from public health professionals concerning the COVID-19 virus, the Manchester Recreation Center announced Friday that it is cancelling all group fitness classes, closing the casual care nursery and the youth wellness room from Monday, March 16 through March 21.
The underwater egg hunt scheduled for March 21 has also been postponed until further notice.
The department will evaluate on a weekly basis when to resume these activities. The recreation complex will be open on a regular schedule, unless the Manchester City Schools were to close for COVID-19 – the center will follow the school system’s lead. All outdoor park facilities will be open to the public, even if the recreation complex is closed at any point.