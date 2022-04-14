Manchester Rec Center roof ‘peeled back like a bedsheet’ by Wednesday storms

The Manchester Recreation Complex received substantial roof damage during Wednesday night’s storms (April 13, 2022).
According to Parks and Recreation Director AJ Fox, the wind peeled back a portion of the roof and scattered insulation, metal flashing, gutters and other materials across the property. The complex was closed Thursday, April 14 to assess damage. Fox said the center is closed “until at least Monday for repairs.”
Fox added that there is water damage in the upstairs wellness room. Crews were on site Thursday examining damage inside and outside to ensure the center can safely reopen.
“The corner of the roof by the indoor pool on the backside of the building … it started there and peeled it back like a bedsheet,” explained Fox.
The Manchester Recreation Complex is located at 557 N. Woodland St.
National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Coffee County at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. NWS also reported straight line wind speeds in Coffee County of 60 miles per hour. Multiple reports have come in of downed trees and limbs across the area.
Duck River Electric crews reported that about 9,500 members were without power across their entire service area overnight Wednesday.