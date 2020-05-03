Manchester rec center opens Monday

Today is the first day for the Manchester Recreation Complex to be open since closing in mid-march amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The center will be far from fully operational, however, with altered hours, no pools and equipment spread out for social distancing.
Areas Open
Only the wellness room, gym ( for fitness classes and exercise equipment only), and indoor track are open. No pools, locker rooms, showers, youth wellness, casual care nursery, and racquetball courts will be open. The restricted use of the areas will only be available to those ages 13 and over.
Admission and Use According to Governor Lee’s Tennessee Pledge
• Everyone seeking admission must have his or her temperature taken before entry. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 will not come in to the facility. Staff will ask questions regarding possible exposure to Covid-19.
• All staff and patrons are recommended to use face coverings.
• All people seeking entry will be counted and if we reach maximum must wait until people leave to enter. Recreation Department Staff will count and keep track.
• Everyone entering will sanitize hands with hand sanitizer before working out.
• Exercise areas will be monitored by staff at all times.
• We will abide by Social Distancing and 6ft apart restrictions.
• No drinking fountains will be open. People must bring own bottles of water or purchase one.
• Both Staff and visitors must clean equipment after use. Staff will be wiping down all hard surfaces a minimum of every 2 hours.
• The Recreation Complex will not supply any mats or towels. Visitors wishing to use a mat must bring their own and leave the building with it.
• Everyone when checking in for count at the front desk must stand behind the Plexiglas shield.
• People age 65 and older and those at risk and vulnerable to COVID-19 are recommended to refrain from use of facility or take extra precautions during Phase 1 reopening.
Hours of Operation
• Monday- Friday
Open 5:00am-12pm (noon)
Closed 12pm (noon) until 1:00pm
Open 1:00pm-7:00pm
• Saturday
Open 7:30am until 12:00pm noon
Closed 12pm (noon) until 1:00pm
Open 1:00pm-5:00pm
• Sunday
Open 10:00am-5:00pm