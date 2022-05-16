Manchester Rec Center announces Memorial Day Swim

Memorial Day is around the corner – marking the unofficial start of summer- and the Manchester Recreation Center will be celebrating the occasion by opening the pools.
The building will be closed – but the indoor and outdoor pools will open to the public from noon until 5 p.m. for everyone’s enjoyment.
The Manchester Recreation Center is located at 557 N. Woodland St. in Manchester. Call 931-728-0273 with questions.
City hiring multiple positions
Multiple positions are open with the Parks and Recreation Department – including full time positions of maintenance technician and night and weekend supervisor. Several part time jobs are open, including lifeguards, concession manager, front desk, child care nursery and summer camp positions. Click here to apply.