Manchester Rec Center announces holiday hours

The Manchester Recreation Center has announced its holiday hours for Christmas.
The complex will be closed on December 24, 25 and 26. The facility will be open regular hours Dec. 27-29, but will have no classes, will have regular hours and classes on Dec. 30, will close at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, will be closed on New Year’s Day, and return to regular business and class on Jan. 2. You can see all these details and get information on the Christmas Break Daycamp at 12:30 p.m. Friday when Tiffany Clutter with Parks and Recreation joins us on Thunder Radio for Lunch and Learn – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM