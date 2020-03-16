Manchester postpones government commissions and committees

In a release from Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman’s office on Monday, all City of Manchester Committee and Commission Meetings scheduled to meet in March are postponed until April meeting dates. This includes the Planning and Zoning Board and Board of Appeals meeting scheduled for this evening Monday, March 16th, at 5:30 pm. Updated information can be found on the City of Manchester website www.cityofmanchestertn.com. We will adjust our response plans and operations based on State and Federal guidelines.
In other city news, the Manchester Fire Department issued a release on Monday, saying that in an effort to protect firefighters and paramedics, the department is asking that if you call 911 for any reason, please let the 911 operator know if you are experiencing any flu-like symptoms.
