Manchester population tops 12K, according to Census data

Manchester has experienced significant growth in population over the past decade, according to 2020 Census Data.
The census puts the population of Manchester at 12,212, which is a 9.2% growth over the 2010 population of 10,102.
Meanwhile, Tullahoma grew in population but at a much slower rate. Census data shows that Tullahoma population is at 20,339, which is a 4.9% population growth when compared to the 2010 Census.
Coffee County as a whole now has 57,889 residents, according to Census data. This is a 7% growth from the 52,796 reported in the 2010 census.
Coffee County ranked very high in the state for percentage of population to self-respond to the 2020 Census, with 71.4 percent of the population self responding. That was good enough for seventh best response rate in the entire state of Tennessee. According to Census officials, this ensures Coffee County gets more federal funding over the next 10-year cycle.
The United States Census is ordered by the US Constitution to be completed every 10 years.
