Manchester pools to open May 26

The outdoor pool of the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department will open for the summer on Tuesday, May 26 with Tennessee Pledge guidelines in place for water parks.
According to the department, there will be increased sanitizing and cleaning. The pool will open through the week from noon to 2 p.m., 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. During the hour breaks, everyone must leave the pool area and exit the facility. Saturday and Sunday pool hours are noon to 2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.
There are other caveats to use of the pool for now. The rec center will only allow members to use the facility – there will be no daily passes sold.
If you enter the complex to use the pool, your temperature will be checked. There will be no use of locker rooms or showers. However, bathrooms will be available. There will also be no pool chairs available, but patrons are allowed to bring their own chairs.
Also, the indoor pool will not be open for open swim while the outdoor pools are open. That pool is for lap swimming only and must be reserved. For more information, call the rec center at 931-728-0273.
