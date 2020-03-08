Manchester Police spend weekend assisting storm victims in Cookeville; more opportunities to donate available

(Above left, Manchester Police Department chief Mark Yother and assistant chief Adam Floied spent time assisting Cookeville Police Department over the weekend. Right photo, storm damage in Putnam County. Photos provided.)
Manchester Police Department has now sent officers to assist the Cookeville Police Department during day and night shifts, as that area recovers from a deadly EF-4 tornado that hit the area Tuesday morning, March 3, leaving 18 dead in Putnam County, and many more injured and displaced from their homes.
Manchester Police Chief Mark Yother and Assistant Chief Adam Floied were among those who traveled to Cookeville over the weekend, along with other officers, working 12 hour shifts.
Meanwhile, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department continued to send crews to the area over the weekend and will do so this week in order to help secure damaged areas from loiters and assist with traffic control.
Duck River Electric sent crews to Wilson County last week to assist in the reconstruction of the electric service area there, which is reported to be the hardest hit service area in Middle Tennessee, with an estimated 300 poles broken.
If you want to donate items to tornado relief, there are multiple ways to do that right here in Manchester.
Unity Medical Center and Manchester Rotary Club have teamed up to coordinate multiple drop off locations and have extended the time to make drop offs.
Items sought are peanut butter crackers, granola bars, snack packs, pop tarts, juice boxes, water bottles, individual packs of food, Clorox wipes, Hand Sanitizer wipes, tarps, blankets, flash lights and hygiene items. You can drop off any of these items at Unity Medical Center, the Coffee County Board of Education, First National Bank of Manchester, or the Manchester Recreation Center. The last day to drop off items is Friday, March 13.
Also, you can take the following items to the Manchester Fire Department: grocery gift cards, kid friendly foods, batteries, diapers of all sizes, disposable wipes, baby formula, baby food and hygiene products. These items should be dropped off by the end of the day Tuesday, March 10.