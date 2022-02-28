Manchester police say phone scam is using actual officer names

Residents in the Coffee County area are receiving phone calls from scammers who are using names of actual Manchester Police Department officers.
This is a new spin on a scam that has been making the rounds for a while now.
According to Manchester Police Department Assistant Chief Adam Floied, MPD has received complaints that someone is calling and identifying themselves as “Sergeant Devin Deford.” While Devin Deford does work for MPD, he is actually a captain.
Floied said that the scammer tells his intended victim that they have a warrant for their arrest and they must pay a fine to avoid jail. They then give a number for the intended victim to call and pay. Floied said when that number is called someone answers it as a police department but it is “clearly a scam.”
“There is really no way to tell where this originates from,” added Floied.
MPD officials say they will never solicit payments over the phone in lieu of an arrest warrant. If you have questions or receive one of these calls, you can contact police at 931-728-2099.